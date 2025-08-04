'My clear objection': Dhanush slams AI-Altered re-release of Raanjhanaa, calls for stricter regulations

The ongoing controversy surrounding the AI-altered re-release of Raanjhanaa has intensified, with lead actor Dhanush publicly voicing his disapproval. Following director Aanand L Rai’s criticism, Dhanush has now taken a firm stand against the use of artificial intelligence to modify films, calling the new ending a distortion of the original story.

On Sunday, Dhanush issued a statement across his social media handles, titled “For the Love of Cinema”. The actor expressed his deep disappointment with the re-release, revealing that he had clearly objected to the AI-generated alternate ending but was overruled by the “concerned parties.”

“The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago,” Dhanush wrote.

He went on to stress that the use of AI in filmmaking poses a serious threat to creativity and authenticity, warning that such practices could undermine the legacy of cinema itself.

“The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future,” he added.

The dispute highlights growing concerns in the film industry about the use of artificial intelligence to alter existing works without the creators’ consent. Raanjhanaa, originally released in 2013, earned critical acclaim for its poignant storytelling and powerful performances by Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. The AI-altered version, featuring a different climax, has sparked debate over the ethics of tampering with established cinematic works for re-releases.

With both the film’s lead actor and director openly condemning the move, the controversy raises larger questions about how the industry will navigate the emerging role of AI in creative fields—and whether regulations will soon follow to protect artistic integrity.