There are presently romantic rumors circulating around "Queen of Tears" protagonist Kim Soo-hyun and actress Kim Sae-ron. After Kim Sae-ron posted a private moment between the two on social media, rumors started to spread. The couple was seen taking a cute selfie in the now-deleted post.



Fans of Soo-hyun responded in a hurry to this. Since then, a statement from the actor's agency, Gold Medalist, has been made, stating that the report is 'not presently accurate'. Early on Sunday morning, Kim Sae-ron published a selfie on her Instagram story. The image was quickly removed, leaving admirers to assume it was released accidentally, which set off the rumors.

The statement read, "We are making an official statement regarding Kim Soo Hyun’s photo that was spread today. We are informing you that Kim Soo Hyun’s dating rumors are not currently true. The photo that has been spread online appears to have been taken in the past, when [Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron] were under the same agency, and we are completely unable to understand the motivation behind Kim Sae Ron’s action [of posting the photo]."

It continued, "Due to the photo in question, unnecessary misunderstandings and groundless speculation about our actor are currently running rampant, and we will be taking strong legal action through our legal representative in response to malicious slander and insulting posts that defame our actor’s character or honor. We ask that you refrain from writing rumors or groundless speculation regarding this matter. Thank you."

On the work front, Kim Soo-hyun is presently starring opposite Kim Ji-won in "Queen of Tears." Netflix offers the drama for streaming.