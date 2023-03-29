Reacting on her health issues over the past few years, the actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, said she is incredibly grateful for her career because it has helped her stay grounded during the tough times.

Her diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune disorder that can result in fragile muscles, was made public by the actress in October of last year. After four years of marriage, she and fellow Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya divorced in 2021.

"I think there been a lot going in my life in the last two-and-half years but my work really grounds and centres me. It gives me the energy to keep going. And, I usually don't let things affect my work, unless I am unable to get out of bed, which was the case for the last few months.

"I am grateful that all the production (people) waited and they showed such support and it was very helpful for me to get to the state of getting better and going back to shoot," the 35-year-old told star revealed ahead of the release of her film 'Shaakuntalam'.

Based on the well-known Sanskrit play "Abhigyan Shakuntalam" by poet Kalidasa, "Shaakuntalam," written and produced by award-winning filmmaker Gunasekhar and featuring Dev Mohan, is a popular film.

The cast of "Shaakuntalam" includes Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr. M. Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Jisshu Sengupta.

On April 14, the movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada which is created by Neelima Guna and presented by Dil Raju through Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Gunaa Teamworks.