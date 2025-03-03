After a successful theatrical run, the Telugu film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is all set for its digital premiere on Netflix. The streaming giant officially announced that the film will be available for streaming from March 7 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Watch the trailer here:

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Netflix shared the much-awaited release date, stating, "A journey across borders, a story beyond limits. Watch Thandel, out 7 March on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam."

The film, a romantic action thriller, has garnered mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike but has managed to achieve commercial success. Grossing over Rs 100 crore worldwide, Thandel has proven to be a significant box office hit.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel is based on a real-life incident that took place in 2018. The story revolves around a fisherman from Srikakulam who was captured by Pakistani forces while fishing in international waters. The gripping narrative sheds light on the struggles of fishermen caught in international disputes, adding an emotional depth to the high-octane action sequences.

The film is produced by Geetha Arts, a production house known for delivering blockbuster hits. The music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has been one of the highlights of the film, with its powerful background score and soulful songs enhancing the storytelling experience.