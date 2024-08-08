Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged, officially revealing their relationship with photos from the engagement ceremony shared by Chay's father, Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna announced on social media, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8A beginning of infinite love."

In the photos, Sobhita is seen wearing a beautiful peach silk saree and traditional gold jewellery, with her hair adorned with peach flowers. Chay looks royal in his all-white outfit.

Fans showered the couple with blessings. “Big big congratulations,” wrote one fan. “Best wishes to Chay and the Akkineni family,” read another comment. A follower wrote, “Congratulations to Akkineni Family.”

The ceremony took place at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad, as reported exclusively by HT. Present at the engagement were Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akkineni, Chaitanya’s brother Akhil, and Dhulipala’s parents, according to a source close to Chay who preferred to remain anonymous.

Nagarjuna and his family live in a luxurious home in the upscale area of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, a landmark for Telugu movie fans.

Last September, rumours about Naga's 'second marriage' surfaced online, which sources close to the actor denied. “He is still going strong with Sobhita. We have not seen them breaking up or something. They are dating discreetly. They will not come out in the open with their relationship anytime soon, unless and until they decide to get married or engaged. They are not hassled about getting spotted together, but it will be a private thing till they officiate it with a ceremony,” an insider shared.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with their split occurring in 2021.