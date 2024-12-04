Renowned actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially embarked on their journey as a married couple, sharing their first official wedding pictures. The duo, celebrated for their achievements in the Indian film industry, exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The wedding rituals, deeply rooted in tradition, began with Raata Sthapanam and Mangalasnanam ceremonies, followed by the Pelli Kuthuru ritual, which celebrated the bride's transition into married life. The main event was held at Hyderabad's iconic Annapurna Studios, with the couple exchanging vows in front of a statue of Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), adding a profound familial significance to the occasion.



Sobhita Dhulipala embraced her cultural roots through her stunning attire. She donned a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari for the main ceremony and chose a handcrafted white khadi saree from Andhra Pradesh’s Ponduru for another ritual. Naga Chaitanya complemented her look with a coordinated outfit, reflecting the elegance of their union.



Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s father, expressed his joy on social media, stating:

“Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💕 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”



The couple’s relationship, which began in 2022, has been cherished by fans, though they maintained a private stance on their personal lives. Their engagement on August 8, 2024, was an intimate affair, and their first official pictures, shared from the ceremony, created a buzz across social media.

Naga Chaitanya, a prominent face in Telugu cinema, and Sobhita Dhulipala, acclaimed for her performances in films and web series, have received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and colleagues alike as they begin this new chapter together.