Kenei Ritse from Nagaland won the Prestigious title of Miss Northeast 2023. She was representing BASN- Beauty and Aesthetics Society of Nagaland (Miss Nagaland Organization).

Assam's Anamika Borah was declared as the first runner-up, while Mizoram's Jennifer Renthlei was declared as the second runner-up.

The Miss Northeast 2023 second edition was held at Gangtok, Sikkim, on Sunday. According to BASN, the event was attended and hosted by the Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang.

Reigning Miss Nagaland, Hikali Achumi, won the sub-title of Miss Beautiful Smile. BASN congratulated the winners and wished them the best in their future endeavors.