The much-loved romantic drama Namastey London, which first graced the silver screens in 2007, is all set for a theatrical re-release on March 14, 2025, in celebration of Holi. The Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is known for its heartwarming story, soulful music, and impactful dialogues that continue to resonate with audiences even after nearly two decades.

Akshay Kumar, currently busy with his upcoming projects including Sky Force, took to Instagram to share this exciting news with his fans. Posting a video, he expressed his enthusiasm, writing, "Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!"

The film follows the story of Jazz (Katrina Kaif), a modern and independent woman raised in London, and Arjun (Akshay Kumar), a traditional Punjabi man. The narrative beautifully captures their cultural differences and emotional journey, making it a memorable watch for audiences across generations. The stellar cast also includes Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel, and Clive Standen in significant roles.

Upon its initial release on March 23, 2007, Namastey London became an instant hit, grossing Rs 71.40 crore worldwide and securing its place as the ninth highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Apart from its engaging storyline, the film’s soundtrack, featuring songs like "Chakna Chakna," "Rafta Rafta," and "Viraaniya," became chartbusters, further enhancing its popularity.

Now, with its grand return to theatres on Holi, fans will have the opportunity to experience the romance of Jazz and Arjun on the big screen once again. As colours fill the air on March 14, 2025, Namastey London promises to add a nostalgic touch to the festivities, making this Holi celebration even more special.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the love, laughter, and cultural charm of Namastey London all over again!