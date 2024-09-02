The recently released Telugu film "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram," starring Nani, has enjoyed a solid opening weekend at the box office, grossing Rs. 58 crore worldwide in its first four days. The film earned approximately Rs. 40 crore from domestic markets, while overseas collections contributed Rs. 18 crore (about USD 2.15 million), demonstrating a strong international appeal.

Urban audiences responded well to the film, leading to impressive numbers in key regions like Nizam, Karnataka, and the United States. In Nizam, the film grossed around Rs. 15 crore, with a distributor share exceeding Rs. 7 crore. Despite a typical Sunday dip, collections saw a notable spike on Saturday, nearly matching the first-day figures. Karnataka proved to be another lucrative market, grossing over Rs. 5 crore and allowing local distributors to break even within the weekend.

Internationally, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" performed exceptionally well, particularly in the United States, where it amassed a significant USD 1.70 million. Tamil Nadu also contributed to the film's success, with weekend collections approaching Rs. 4 crore, supported by strong turnout on Saturday and Sunday. However, the Hindi dubbed version failed to make a mark at the box office.

Despite its success in other regions, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" faced challenges in Andhra Pradesh, with only Vizag showing a promising response. The underperformance in Andhra Pradesh might result in losses for local distributors, but these are expected to be outweighed by the film's gains in other markets.

The performance of "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" reflects broader trends in the Telugu film industry, which has been struggling this year. Notably, even anticipated releases like "Kalki 2898 AD" have underperformed in Andhra Pradesh. The only major success in the state this year was "Hanuman," boosted by the lucrative Sankranti festival period.

Industry analysts are optimistic about upcoming releases, with attention turning to "Devara," slated for release at the end of the month. This film is expected to perform well in Andhra Pradesh, potentially reversing the recent trend of underwhelming box office results in the state.

Despite the setbacks in some regions, the robust performance of "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" in urban centers and overseas markets marks a promising sign for Nani's film and the industry as a whole.