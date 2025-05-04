Telugu actor Nani’s crime thriller HIT: The Third Case has taken a commanding lead over Suriya’s Tamil film Retro at the domestic box office. By Day 3, HIT 3 has grossed an impressive Rs 49.4 crore, inching closer to the Rs 50-crore milestone. In contrast, Retro lags behind with a nett total of Rs 34.75 crore.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 is the third installment in the successful HIT franchise. Nani reprises his role as Arjun Sarkar, a determined police officer unraveling a complex murder case. The film opened strong with Rs 24.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 12.35 crore on Day 2, and Rs 12.3 crore on Day 3. Its steady performance has made it a clear box office winner this weekend.

Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, features Suriya in a layered, action-packed role and Pooja Hegde as the female lead. While the film was praised for its intense storytelling, its box office numbers remain modest. On Day 3, Retro earned Rs 7.75 crore—the same as its Day 2 collection.

As of now, Nani’s HIT: The Third Case is dominating the charts, reinforcing the strength of the franchise and Nani’s pull at the box office.