Nas Daily founder Nuseir Yassin has launched his marketing agency, 1000 Media, in India. The agency, which will have its headquarters in New York and offices in India and Israel, aims to scale content creation for a wide range of clients, including multinational corporations, governments, and even the Prime Minister's Office. Yassin's goal is to help clients build a global voice through impactful content.

Yassin explained his belief that India is ready to expand its products worldwide, pointing to the country's dominance in social media. He emphasised the growing need for content across all sectors, including AI, branding, and performance marketing.

The agency has already secured clients like Adani, Edu, and Fitter, and Yassin sees a gap in India's focus on performance-driven content.

On Prime Minister Modi, Yassin praised his understanding of social media and content creation, even expressing his interest in featuring him in Nas Daily videos.

Yassin also shared the core principle behind 1000 Media, inspired by his own journey of creating 1000 videos in 1000 days, aiming to help brands generate consistent, high-volume content, especially with the aid of AI.