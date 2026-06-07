National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56, Kerala to accord state honours

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar has died at the age of 56, bringing to a close a career that spanned more than three decades and left a lasting mark on Indian cinema.

The actor was reportedly admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday, where he later passed away. The Kerala government confirmed his death and expressed profound grief over the loss of one of the state's most celebrated performers.

Known for seamlessly transitioning from comedy to intense character roles, Salim Kumar rose to prominence through his distinctive comic performances before earning critical acclaim for his dramatic work. His most notable achievement came in 2010 when he won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Abu in the acclaimed Malayalam film Adaminte Makan Abu. He also received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for the same performance.

The Kerala government announced that his mortal remains would be kept at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on June 7 to allow the public to pay their respects. His funeral is scheduled to take place at 3 pm at his residence in North Paravur in Ernakulam district.

As a mark of respect, the state government has decided to bear the expenses related to the funeral and has ordered official honours. The District Collector will place a wreath on behalf of the government, while police personnel will accord honours, including a bugle salute.

Salim Kumar appeared in more than 300 films, primarily in Malayalam cinema, while also acting in Tamil and Odia productions. Widely regarded as one of Malayalam cinema's most versatile actors, he earned praise for both his comic timing and his ability to portray complex characters.

Apart from his National Award-winning performance, he received the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu in 2005, the Best Comedian award for Ayalum Njanum Thammil in 2013, and the Best Story award for his directorial venture Karutha Joothan in 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar.