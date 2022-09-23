After being postponed by a week from September 16th, National Cinema Day will be celebrated across the country today.

Some of the Northeast's lesser-known films that stand for themselves and give life to the region's distinct character will also be exhibited on National Cinema Day.

Loktak Lairembee (Lady of the Lake), Ishanou, Emuthi Puthi, Nana: A Tale of Us, Yarwng, Pahuna, Orunasol Man (2018), III Smoking Barrels, Baandhon, Khawnglung Run are the most must-watch movies from the Northeast which will be screened across the country.

To celebrate National Cinema Day, over 4,000 screens in multiplexes across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have partnered up to give a "celebratory entry price" of Rs 75.

National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. “To commemorate National Cinema Day, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas across India invite moviegoers to spend the day at the movies with a celebration admission fee of Rs 75”, MAI said.

"The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stakeholders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September," the national multiplex trade body said in a statement.