The Multiplex Authority of India (MAI) offered movie tickets for only Rs 75 across 4000 screens in the country on the occasion of Cinema Day on September 23.

Notably, a record number of moviegoers visited theatres on September 23 to honour National Cinema Day. On this occasion, more than 6.5 million people went to the movies.

Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced that a record number of cinephiles visited cinemas on September 23. "A record number of 6.5+ Million (estimated) moviegoers visited their local cinema today to celebrate the National Cinema Day".

With an unparalleled demand for movie tickets, the one-day effort has received a resounding welcome from Indian moviegoers, with screenings beginning as early as 6 am.

The country's theatre owners reported house-full performances all day, making September 23 the day with the highest attendance of the year, according to MAI's notice.

MAI also thanked the moviegoers. "National Cinema Day celebrated the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this happen".

The massive success of the initiative reinforces the fact that the appeal of the cinema experience is universal, enduring and deep rooted in the minds of the Indian audiences," the note further read.

Due to state regulations with respect to cinemas and ticket pricing, in some of the states, ie Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, theatres were not able to participate in the National Cinema Day. Meanwhile, participating cinemas in all states (including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala) made special offers on National Cinema Day.