Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya will be part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 amid their marital tiff that has been making headlines in the past few months.

Both have been vocal about their relationship, personal lives and issues on social media.

Aaliya revealed Nawazuddin's reaction to her participation in the reality show on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The celebrity wife also made it clear that she does not intend to get married again right now.

Aaliya revealed on the reality show that Nawazuddin was supportive of her decision to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She mentioned how the actor from Tiku Weds Sheru helped her start her career. Nawazuddin is taking their children on a holiday trip to Paris while Aaliya is at the BB OTT 2 house.

Aaliya went on to say that she feels like she should have received support from Nawazuddin earlier, and that she is receiving the support now. After 12 years of marriage, they are now headed for divorce.

On being cited with a mystery man Aaliya revealed that she said she has no plans to get married as of now

A few days ago, she posted a picture with a mystery man on her Instagram handle. The caption to her post read, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy? (sic).”

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