Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a Bollywood actor, has been transparent about his salary for each movie. Nawazuddin provided an approximate figure and stated that he does not bargain with the film's producers to get a higher payment.

On Unfiltered by Samdish, the host asked Nawazuddin, “How much money do the actors make, approximately?” The actor said, “They earn a lot.” When the host asked, “10 crore or more than that?” Nawauddin said, “Uske aas paas. (Somewhere around that.)”

When asked if he negotiates with them, the actor replied, “I don’t negotiate a lot. The industry gives you how much you deserve. If you negotiate, they will ask you ‘do you deserve so much?"

According to Nawazuddin, he does a few films only for financial gain so that he may make other films for free. He said, “I even tell (the makers) that I am doing this for money so that I can do films like Manto for free.” He no longer takes part in supporting parts in films, as 'The Sacred Games' has previously disclosed.

Nawazuddin has previously declared that he would not accept a tiny role, even if paid Rs 25 crore. He told Bombay Times, “In my career in this industry, I have worked in many films where I did small roles. And I am done with that. Ab toh aap mujhe 25 crore bhi denge toh bhi main chhota role nahi karunga (Now even if you offer me Rs 25 crore, I won’t do a small role).”

On the work front, Nawazuddin's upcoming project is the movie Section 108. Regina Cassandra and Arbaaz Khan are also featured in the upcoming movie.