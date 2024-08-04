Renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to take on another challenging role in his upcoming film, portraying the notorious Assamese judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa. The film will delve into the dark and horrific events that led to Rajkhowa's arrest and execution for the brutal murder of his family members, a case that shocked the state of Assam.

Produced by Nawazuddin's brother, Faizuddin Siddiqui, the film promises to explore the complexities and psychological depth of Rajkhowa's character. The actor has reportedly received consent from some of Rajkhowa's family members to proceed with this sensitive subject, showcasing his dedication to portraying complex and rarely depicted characters on screen.

This role follows Nawazuddin's portrayal of other controversial historical figures, reinforcing his reputation for choosing challenging and multifaceted roles. His commitment to such characters continues to draw critical acclaim and intrigue from audiences.

In addition to this upcoming project, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest release, 'Rautu Ka Raaz,' premiered on an OTT platform on June 28. Directed by Anand Surapur, this mystery drama features a stellar cast including Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar, and Narayani Shastri, and has already garnered significant attention from viewers.

As Nawazuddin prepares for this new and demanding role, anticipation builds around his portrayal of Upendra Nath Rajkhowa, a figure whose actions left an indelible mark on Assamese history.