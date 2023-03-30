Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's divorce with wife Aaliya also known as Zainab has become a never-ending drama. This time the actor's estranged wife recently claimed that she will change her religion to Hindu.

She also claimed that her daughter Shora has kept Roza and follows Islam but she only changed her name from Anjana Kishore Pandey to Aaliya Siddiqui following her marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"My Daughter Shora has kept Roza and follows Islam. This religion has been chosen by her and I respect that and I will always respect and support the same in my entire life. However, I am a Brahmin girl who believes in my Parmatma. I am a Bholenath Bhakt and I will always be a Bholenath Bhakt", Aaliya Siddiqui write in an Instagram post.

"As far as my name is concerned, I have only changed my name from Anjana Kishore Pandey to Aaliya Siddiqui but I only prayed and believed in my Parmatma (My Bholenath). I do not believe in Caste Biases", Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife further wrote.

Speaking about her divorce again she also claimed, "It’s an individual choice to follow the caste they want to and they belongs to. As far as my name Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui is concerned, it is only for few days and once I will be officially divorced, I will be coming back to original and previous identity and I will be permanently and officially changed my name to Miss.Anjana Kishore Pandey from Mrs.Aaliya Siddiqui. I want everyone to respect the same".