Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who rose to stardom with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur parts 1 and 2, has recently been in the news because of his estranged wife Aaliya, also known as Zainab.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya, while refuting his claim that he was sending her 10 lakh every month, said, "You weren't even paying 3-4 lakh a month." She shared several screenshots of her bank statements and WhatsApp messages sent to Nawazuddin.

"My niece had to take...loan of 1 lakh to pay for studies and travel of my children," Aaliya added.

A few days back, Aaliya claimed in a series of videos that the star had booted her and their two kids out of his home.

"This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently… but when I went back to the house with my children, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in (sic)," she captioned the video.

"Me and my children were brutally left by this man to be on the road.. my daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us in her one-room house.. this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is.. sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man (sic)," she said.

The actor's wife continued, "And now as expected from you .. your pr agency is circulating false and deceitful information all around the media.. It is such a joke that people who are appointed by you and who get salary from you are not letting you go inside your own house.. I really suggest that you need a better Pr agency who has more logical plans for you... don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me or my children.. I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon.