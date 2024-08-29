South Korean music industry was rocked on Wednesday as SM Entertainment announced the departure of singer Taeil from popular K-pop group NCT. The 30-year-old artiste faces accusations of an unspecified sexual crime, prompting his swift exit from the band.

The bombshell dropped when SM Entertainment released a statement on social media platform X, revealing that Taeil had been "accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime." While details of the alleged offence remain undisclosed, the label emphasised the gravity of the situation.

"We recognised the issue was very serious while grasping the facts," SM Entertainment stated, "and we have decided that Taeil can no longer continue team activities." The agency confirmed discussions with Taeil led to the mutual decision for him to leave the group.

According to SM Entertainment, they learned of the criminal investigation in mid-August, with Taeil undergoing police questioning on August 28. Interestingly, reports suggest the police received the criminal complaint back in June but delayed notifying the suspect until August.

According to BBC reports, the Bangbae Police Station in Seoul has confirmed an ongoing investigation into Taeil regarding a sexual crime, as reported by South Korean media outlets. Meanwhile, Taeil himself has yet to make any public statement addressing the allegations.

NCT, short for Neo Culture Technology, debuted in 2016 and quickly rose to global stardom. The group's unique structure includes over two dozen members divided into subunits like NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT Wish. Taeil was an active member of NCT 127 until this recent development.