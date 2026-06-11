NCW summons comedian Pranit More, others over viral stand-up show; seeks police action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video and media reports related to a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual behaviour towards a woman were made before a live audience.

The Commission has issued hearing notices to Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra and has scheduled a hearing in the matter on June 22 at 4 pm.

Expressing concern over the content of the viral video, the NCW said the alleged conduct was trivialised and presented as entertainment, drawing public applause. The Commission observed that the normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman's consent, dignity and bodily autonomy can have far-reaching consequences for women's safety and societal attitudes towards gender-based violence.

Taking note of the incident, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Haryana Director General of Police seeking immediate, stringent and time-bound action. The Commission has also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

Among the details sought by the NCW are the status of registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, action taken against those involved, examination and authentication of the viral video evidence, and the role of organisers, performers and venue management.

"The Commission has sought information on measures proposed by the State Police to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for promoting, encouraging, or normalising sexual harassment, coercion, or conduct that violates the dignity of women," the NCW said in a statement.

Strongly condemning the incident, the Commission reiterated that "consent is non-negotiable" and said any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement or disrespect towards a woman's autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity and safety guaranteed under Indian law.

The NCW said it would continue to closely monitor developments in the case.