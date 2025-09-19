Neeraj Ghaywan’s 'Homebound' picked as India’s official entry to Oscars 2026

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound will represent India at the 98th Academy Awards, with the Film Federation of India selecting it as the country’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category.

Producer Karan Johar shared the news on Instagram, calling it a “pinch me” moment and thanking the federation for its support. “Extremely honoured, humbled and ecstatic,” he wrote, congratulating the entire team behind the film.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan echoed the sentiment, saying the film “carries the essence of the home we all share” and that taking Indian stories to the world stage is “both humbling and a matter of pride.”

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. The film has already built global buzz, earning a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes this year and winning the second runner-up spot for the International People’s Choice Award at TIFF.

The story follows two childhood friends from a small North Indian village striving for police jobs that promise long-denied dignity, but ambition and desperation test their friendship along the way. Ghaywan calls it “a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity and survival,” shining a light on people “often unseen.”

Adding further weight, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached as executive producer.

Homebound releases in Indian theatres on September 26.