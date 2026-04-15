Netflix and Pluc launch India’s first climate scriptwriting lab to support emerging writers

Streaming platform Netflix, in collaboration with Pluc, has launched India’s first Climate Scriptwriting Lab aimed at integrating climate themes into mainstream storytelling. The initiative, introduced on April 9, 2026, is part of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity and seeks to train a new generation of writers to incorporate environmental perspectives into popular genres.

The programme will support 60 emerging writers from across India, providing them with resources and mentorship to develop original scripts for both feature films and short fiction. The lab is structured to encourage storytelling that reflects climate realities while remaining accessible to diverse audiences.

Participants will be selected through an open national call. Shortlisted candidates will attend two-day, in-person workshops before entering an extended script development phase. Offline workshops are scheduled to be held across key cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Guwahati, enabling participation from different regions of the country.

The selected writers will undergo an eight-month mentorship programme led by industry professionals such as Sumit Roy, Saiwyn Quadras, Chirag Garg, Akshat Verma, Kiren Dhadwal, and Tamseel Hussain. The mentorship aims to guide participants in developing scripts that align with industry standards while embedding climate-related narratives.

The Climate Scriptwriting Lab is positioned as an effort to bridge the gap between climate discourse and popular media by enabling writers to engage audiences through familiar storytelling formats.

Applications for the programme are currently open, with further details available on official platforms and social media channels associated with the initiative.