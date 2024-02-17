Netflix has left fans disappointed by canceling several popular K-dramas after just one season. Despite the success of shows like Doctor Slump and My Demon, Netflix's use of the term "limited series" suggests that there won't be any second seasons, leaving viewers with unresolved cliffhangers and unfulfilled storylines.

One of the affected shows is "Doctor Slump," Netflix's latest rom-com featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. Despite explosive ratings upon its premiere, the streaming giant labeled it as a limited series, indicating no plans for a follow-up season. The storyline revolves around two former medical school rivals reuniting under one roof after facing significant professional setbacks.

"My Demon," starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, is another casualty of Netflix's decision. The show won't be returning for another captivating season, and while the exact reason isn't clear, speculation suggests it might be linked to Song Kang's upcoming military enrollment. "My Demon" unfolds the tale of a 200-year-old demon falling in love with a human chaebol heiress.

Yeon Sang Ho's spine-tingling series, "The Bequeathed," also joins the list of canceled shows. Known for his work on "Train to Busan," Yeon Sang Ho directed this live adaptation of a beloved South Korean webtoon. The show follows a woman who inherits a burial ground after the death of an unknown uncle, getting entangled in murders and dark secrets."

Welcome to Samdalri," starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, captured hearts with its healing theme. Despite initial hopes for a comeback, it seems unlikely for the time being. The story follows two childhood sweethearts who reunite and deepen their love on the tranquil Jeju Island."

Captivating the King," featuring Jo Jung Suk, Shin Se Kyung, and Lee Shin Young, is a fresh tvN offering that breaks away from the typical Korean period drama mold. It tells the tale of a troubled king (Yi In) and a woman seeking revenge (Kang Hee Soo) in a forbidden romance filled with political maneuvering and unexpected twists.

The decision to categorize these shows as limited series indicates either a deliberate conclusion by the creators or an initial cancellation, leaving fans yearning for more content from their beloved K-dramas.