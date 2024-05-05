Netflix recently released Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut, "Unfrosted," to much anticipation. The streaming platform teased fans with a snippet on its X handle, revealing a surprise Mad Men reunion within the film. The scene features Jon Hamm and John Slattery reprising their iconic roles from the hit series.

In the scene, Hamm's character suggests using an attractive woman's image on a cereal box, only to be reminded it's a product for kids. Slattery's character cheekily praises Hamm's idea, showcasing the wit and charm reminiscent of Mad Men.

While many fans celebrated the reunion, others criticized Netflix for dropping spoilers so soon after the film's release. Some viewers expressed disappointment in Seinfeld's incorporation of Mad Men into his movie, citing preferences for the show's distinct style.

Nevertheless, excitement for the Mad Men reunion was palpable among fans, with many expressing joy and nostalgia for the beloved series.

"Unfrosted," co-written by Seinfeld, boasts an ensemble cast including Jim Gaffigan, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Bill Burr, Fred Armisen, and Dan Levy. Set in 1963 Michigan, the film explores the era leading up to the introduction of Pop-Tarts.

Mad Men, a critically acclaimed period drama, aired from 2007 to 2015, captivating audiences with its portrayal of the 1960s advertising world.