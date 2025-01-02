A leaked teaser video from Netflix Korea has revealed June 27, 2025, as the potential release date for Squid Game's third season. The now-deleted footage showcased Young-hee, the iconic "Red Light, Green Light" robot, encountering a new mechanical counterpart named Chul-soo.

Fan reactions split across social media platforms, with some viewers questioning the necessity of extending the series beyond its initial season. Others welcomed the earlier-than-anticipated summer release, having expected a winter premiere.

Netflix has maintained official silence on the specific release date, sharing only a cryptic poster featuring "Young-Hee & Chul-Su" with the tagline "Season 3, coming in 2025."

Meanwhile, viral speculation about Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured cameo appearance was swiftly debunked by Netflix representatives, who confirmed no involvement from the Hollywood actor in the upcoming season.

The series continues its storyline following Lee Jung-Jae's character's attempts to dismantle the deadly competition, though season 2's finale suggested more brutal challenges lie ahead. Details about Chul-su's role and new game mechanics remain tightly under wraps as anticipation builds for the show's return.