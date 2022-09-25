Streaming service Netflix released the first look at Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt's Hollywood first film “Heart of Stone”.



The spy thriller, directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, stars Gal Gadot.



Gadot and Bhatt are both shown doing death-defying stunt scenes in the first video from the film, which Netflix presented during its global fan event Tudum.



Bhatt believes that audiences would identify with the film's diverse characters.