Netflix has announced that its upcoming romance drama, 'Aap Jaisa Koi', will premiere on July 11. The film features R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles and is supported by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. The announcement, accompanied by a new poster showcasing the lead pair, was made public on Tuesday (June 17).

The film promises to deliver a heartwarming family drama that explores themes of companionship and the discovery of "barabari wala pyaar" (an equal kind of love) in unexpected circumstances, aligning with Netflix's continuing push to offer diverse storytelling. This film is expected to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and emotional depth, providing a fresh take on modern love stories.

Directed by Vivek Soni, 'Aap Jaisa Koi' paints a narrative of love and connection centred on two contrasting characters, Shrirenu and Madhu. Shrirenu, portrayed by R Madhavan, is depicted as a reserved Sanskrit teacher, while Fatima Sana Shaikh's character, Madhu, brings a lively contrast as a French instructor.

Their journey together explores themes of family, belonging, and self-discovery, a testament to Netflix's penchant for blending romance with deeper societal themes, thereby broadening the platform's storytelling horizon. The interplay of cultural nuances and personal growth adds layers to the film, making it a compelling watch for diverse audiences.

In his reflections on the movie, Vivek Soni remarked, "Aap Jaisa Koi is about breaking free from the walls we build around ourselves. It’s about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love. Working with Netflix again after Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been a fulfilling experience. I’m excited to present a love story that’s tender, messy, and intimate—one that celebrates vulnerability without losing its charm or breezy appeal".

Soni's comments underscore the film's intention to portray an authentic and nuanced depiction of love, one that embraces its imperfections and emotional depth. This approach aims to resonate with viewers seeking genuine and relatable narratives.

The film's production team includes notable names such as Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, further enhancing its profile. This collaboration highlights Netflix's strategy of working with prominent industry figures to produce content that appeals to a global audience.