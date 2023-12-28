Netflix has announced the second season of the successful web series Guns and Gulaabs. The teaser suggests that characters Paana Tipu and Chaar Cut Atmaram, previously shown as deceased, may return.

Netflix shared the Guns and Gulaabs 2 announcement with a video clip on Instagram. It was shared with the caption: “Khali haath nahi, Guns & Gulaabs ka naya season leke aaye hain (we are not back empty-handed, we have brought the second season of Guns and Gulaabs) #GunsAndGulaabs Season 2 is coming only on Netflix!”

The graphic clip shows silhouettes of all the lead actors like Paana Tipu (Rajkummar Rao), Narcotics officer Arjun (Dulquer Salmaan), Chaar Cut Atmaram (Gulshan Devaiah), Jugnu Ganchi (Adarsh Gourav), Chandralekha (TJ Bhanu Parvathimurthy) and late Satish Kaushik (Ganchi). A song “badla bhi mujhko to lena padega (I will have to take revenge)” plays in the background, confirming that the characters will be back for revenge.

Questions like “Kya hoga Ganchi empire ka (What will be the future of the Ganchi empire)?” and “Kya Arjun karega sach ka samna (Will Arjun have to answer his wife for cheating her with another woman)?” are seen in various newspapers clippings shown in the video. There are also questions like “Tipu aur Chandralekha ka agla chapter (Is there a new chapter in the love story of Tipu and Chandralekha)?” and “Atmaram ki atma shudhi (Will Atmaram finally be dead)?”

The first season concluded with Ganchi killing his bedridden father, Paana Tipu dying in Chandralekha's lap, and Atmaram barely moving at all after Tipu murdered him.