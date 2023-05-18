The four-episode docudrama "Queen Cleopatra" on Netflix premiered on May 10. As of Tuesday, it had amassed over 5,000 ratings and a 2 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series had a 1 per cent rating before it was bumped up, but its new score is still an "unprecedented low" in TV history, per Forbes.

The documentary "Queen Cleopatra" explores Egypt's last pharaoh through interviews and reenactments.

Adele James' selection for the role of Cleopatra had drawn complaints about historical accuracy and falsification before the show's debut.

According to Insider, the Egyptian authorities had charged Netflix of portraying Cleopatra. According to NME, a case to stop the streaming service in Egypt has also been filed by an Egyptian attorney.

When James made a comment about the criticism of her casting last Thursday, she was a guest on the British podcast "Steph's Packed Lunch."

"It is patchy sub-Game of Thrones cosplay interwoven with academics you've never heard of," wrote Camilla Long, a top critic on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Characters had no depth, subpar acting, historians giving really low-value comments, too much info crammed together without developing any meaningful scenes," another review on Rotten Tomatoes read.