A netizen spotted a look-alike of comedian Kapil Sharma and shared the photo on Twitter.

The comedian-host took note of the netizen’s tweet and instantly reacted to the same.

Kapil's look-alike was a delivery executive, according to reports. The man was riding a bike and carrying a large luggage.

He was noticed by a netizen who joked that he had finally seen Kapil Sharma in person and that he was overjoyed about it. When Kapil saw the tweet, he immediately replied in a most hilarious way.

He joked and told the man to not let his secret out. Kapil’s full tweet read: “Kisi ko batana mat”..