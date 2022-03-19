Netizen spotted Kapil Sharma’s look-alike in Delivery Personnel
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Netizen spotted Kapil Sharma’s look-alike in Delivery Personnel
A netizen spotted a look-alike of comedian Kapil Sharma and shared the photo on Twitter.
The comedian-host took note of the netizen’s tweet and instantly reacted to the same.
Kapil's look-alike was a delivery executive, according to reports. The man was riding a bike and carrying a large luggage.
He was noticed by a netizen who joked that he had finally seen Kapil Sharma in person and that he was overjoyed about it. When Kapil saw the tweet, he immediately replied in a most hilarious way.
He joked and told the man to not let his secret out. Kapil’s full tweet read: “Kisi ko batana mat”..
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