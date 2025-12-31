‘Never been done before’: Tom Hiddleston hints at Loki’s crucial role in Avengers: Doomsday

Actor Tom Hiddleston has described Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday as “monumental,” praising its central narrative as “absolutely brilliant” and unlike anything previously attempted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking in an interview with the UK edition of GQ, Hiddleston confirmed that he has finished shooting his portions of the film. Recalling his reaction to the script, he said he was genuinely surprised when he read it, adding that the idea at the heart of Doomsday “has never been done before.” He also hinted that his journey on the project is complete, saying his “contribution has been made.”

During the interview, Hiddleston also reflected on Loki’s long and winding journey in the MCU. From a scheming villain to the end of the Disney+ series Loki, the character now stands as the guardian of the multiverse, holding together countless branching timelines. According to Hiddleston, that growth and emotional maturity shape Loki’s place in Avengers: Doomsday.

Beyond Loki’s arc, reports suggest the film is being built on a truly massive scale. Doomsday is expected to unite a wide range of legacy Avengers with newer heroes, reinforcing its status as a major ensemble event. The Russo brothers have previously hinted that the film could be bigger than anything Marvel has attempted before.

Excitement around the project has only grown with recent teases and revelations. Fans have reacted with enthusiasm to confirmation that Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers, once again donning the mantle of Captain America. The news has sparked nostalgia and intense online chatter, especially after Rogers’ emotional farewell in Avengers: Endgame.

Adding to the buzz, a recent Thor-focused teaser has also grabbed attention. The footage shows Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder preparing for yet another epic battle while wrestling with personal responsibilities, including his role as a father. For many fans, it suggests that Doomsday will mix large-scale action with more intimate, character-driven moments.

With beloved heroes returning, multiverse-level stakes and a story that even Hiddleston says breaks new ground, Avengers: Doomsday is already shaping up to be one of Marvel Studios’ most talked-about films. The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 18, 2026.