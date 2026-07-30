'Never to divide': Grammy CEO defends Asian Pop category after BTS's boycott

A brief Instagram statement from BTS has evolved into a wider reckoning for the Recording Academy, with CEO Harvey Mason Jr. defending the Grammys' controversial Best Asian Pop Music Performance category after the group's refusal to submit its music for consideration at the 2027 awards reignited criticism over the Academy's continued reliance on regional and language-based recognition.

Breaking his silence after the global superstars announced they would sit out this year's Grammy submissions, Mason said he was "saddened" by BTS' decision but respected the group's choice as artists.

"I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision," he said.

Defending the Recording Academy's latest addition, Mason said the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category was introduced to acknowledge "the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth" of Asian pop music. He described it as "a dedicated spotlight" for artists from the region and insisted the aim was "never to divide, but to expand who is recognised" by the Academy's voting members.

Mason also pushed back against suggestions that the new category would confine Asian artists to a separate lane. He said artists submitting to genre-specific categories remain eligible for the Grammys' biggest honours, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

"Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive," he said, adding that the Recording Academy remains committed to recognising artists "regardless of geography or language" while continuing to listen to the global music community.

Yet the CEO's explanation has done little to answer the criticism that lies at the heart of the controversy.

For many fans, musicians and industry observers, the issue has never been whether Asian artists can compete in both regional and General Field categories. Rather, they question why artists from Asia should still be placed in a category defined by geography and language when musicians from North America, Europe or Australia compete solely on genre and artistic merit.

That contradiction is reflected in the category's eligibility rules. To qualify for Best Asian Pop Music Performance, songs must make "meaningful use" of an Asian language. The requirement effectively excludes many Asian artists who primarily release music in English, despite the category being created to recognise them.

Ironically, BTS themselves would not have qualified. Their comeback album Arirang is performed predominantly in English, while its Billboard Hot 100-topping lead single Swim—widely considered a strong contender for the Grammys' top awards—fails to meet the language requirement despite coming from one of the world's biggest and most influential Asian acts.

That is precisely why BTS' decision has resonated far beyond its own fanbase.

When all seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—shared an identical statement announcing they would not submit their music for Grammy consideration, many viewed it not merely as a personal decision but as a stand on behalf of Asian artists who have long argued that global recognition should not come with regional labels.

"We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language," the group wrote, before thanking ARMY and everyone who has supported them.

Without directly mentioning the Recording Academy or its new award, BTS shifted the conversation from one band's Grammy prospects to a broader question about representation in the global music industry. Rather than accepting a category many believe reinforces geographic distinctions, the group used its global influence to challenge a system that critics say continues to treat Asian artists differently from their Western counterparts.

For many, BTS' decision was not simply about walking away from a Grammy submission. It became a statement for an entire generation of Asian musicians seeking to be recognised not because of where they come from or the language they sing in, but for the music they create. Meanwhile, despite Mason's assurances that the new category is meant to expand recognition, critics argue that the Recording Academy still has not addressed the fundamental concern raised by BTS: if music is truly global, why should Asian artists continue to be recognised separately at all?