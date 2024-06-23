The eagerly anticipated Assamese film "Emon" is slated to hit theaters across Assam on July 5.

Directed by Aseem Baishya and produced by Vipul Kumar Das, the film stars a talented ensemble including KK, Mohan, Munmi Phukan, Debjit Majumdar, and a group of young veteran artists.

At a press conference held in Pathshala today, the team behind "Emon" appealed to the Assamese community for their support and enthusiasm.

The filmmakers emphasized the family-centric nature of the movie, which was shot in various picturesque locations throughout Assam.

Director Aseem Baishya highlighted the importance of local audiences in the success of regional cinema, urging people to come out and watch the film.

"Emon" promises to offer a compelling narrative that resonates with Assamese culture and values.

The cast, alongside the production team, expressed their gratitude for the warm reception during the shooting process and sought the continued cooperation and support from the public as the release date approaches.

As anticipation builds, "Emon" aims to captivate audiences with its heartfelt story and showcase the richness of Assamese cinema.