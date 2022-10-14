In the festive month of October, new releases continue to give joy to audiences. October 14 also happened to be a blockbuster day with the release of Doctor G, Kantara, and Code-Name Tiranga.

Doctor G

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Doctor G depicts the life of a male gynaecologist and the challenges he faces in his profession. The film is a comedic take on social issues, similar to Vicky Donor, which received positive reviews for its unusual plot.

Doctor G has been certified by the Censor Board and awarded an 'A' certificate, requiring only 18+ moviegoers to see it. The film's trailer was recently released and received positive feedback.

#DoctorG finds @ayushmannk in his element and the fact that it comes a decade after #VickyDonor allows us to see how he has matured over the years...together with #BadhaaiHo, the three films make a nice triptych...@ShefaliShah_ and @Rakulpreet are superb...@anubhuti_k has arrived pic.twitter.com/EVEwk9Tm9O — Murtaza Ali Khan (@MurtazaCritic) October 14, 2022

#DoctorG meanders between comedy and making a statement!



The case of gender norms, equality & pro choice may be its intention but it’s execution can be best termed as a hit and a miss



What was once a novelty has become routine with #AyushmannKhurrana films. pic.twitter.com/HMiGSt9Hae — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 14, 2022

Kantara (Hindi)

Kantara, a Kannada film, grossed a lot of money in the South, and the directors are hoping for the same success in the Hindi film industry. With the release of the Hindi version today, the film is all set to try its luck in the Hindu heartland.

The film will be released in a number of different languages in the following weeks and is predicted to be a box office success, similar to James, KGF2, and 777 Charlie.

Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty , you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 14, 2022

While Bollywood movies are bombing in the box office due to anti Hindu content, Regional movies like Kantara are flourishing at the box office due to their Indic content. You can make more amazing content by praising Indian roots rather dissing them.https://t.co/BN6EqTt9tS — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) October 9, 2022

Code Name: Tiranga

Ribhu Dasgupta’s spy action thriller film Code Name: Tiranga marks the comeback of Parineeti Chopra. The film also stars Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar.

It also has major performances by Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and has the support of Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.