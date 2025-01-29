Fans of the wizarding world have something new to look forward to—Bloomsbury Children’s Books is launching Pocket Potters: Little Guides to the Harry Potter Stories, a fresh take on the beloved series. These illustrated companion books will explore the magic of Hogwarts through fun facts, memorable moments, and character insights, perfect for young readers and longtime fans alike.

Set to debut in August 2025, the first three books will focus on Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. More titles are expected in 2026 and beyond, including a special book on Professor Dumbledore. Designed for readers aged 7 to 10, the series will feature engaging text, playful layouts, and vibrant artwork by international illustrators.

Each book will dive into its character’s journey—Natalie Smillie brings Harry’s Quidditch matches and dragon encounters to life, Olia Muza captures Ron’s Weasley-family chaos, and Laura Proietti illustrates Hermione’s spellcasting and problem-solving moments. Paola Escobar is set to illustrate the Dumbledore book in the next wave of releases.

Bloomsbury is rolling out a global marketing campaign to celebrate the launch, including social media events, advertising, and special Harry Potter Book Day festivities in October. The series will be available in 25 languages, ensuring fans worldwide can collect and enjoy these pocket-sized magical guides.