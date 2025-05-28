Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will take on the iconic roles originally played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The studio shared the exciting news on Instagram, inviting fans to welcome the trio to Hogwarts. “Dear Mr Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” they wrote.

The casting process was massive, with over 30,000 actors auditioning after HBO’s open call last fall, according to Variety.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer/director Mark Mylod expressed their enthusiasm, praising the fresh talent. “We are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we can’t wait for the world to see their magic onscreen,” they said. They also thanked the thousands of hopefuls who auditioned.

While Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint shot to global stardom with the original films, these new faces are relatively fresh. McLaughlin appeared in the upcoming Sky comedy “Grow,” Stanton recently played Matilda in the West End’s “Matilda: The Musical,” and Stout is stepping into his first major role with this series.

The cast also includes big names like John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Filch.

JK Rowling is onboard as an executive producer, with HBO promising a faithful adaptation of the beloved books.

The next chapter of the Harry Potter saga is officially underway — and fans can’t wait to see what spells this fresh trio will cast.