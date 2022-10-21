Your one-stop destination to know all about the current movie releases in the theatres today (October 21). Here's an updated list of Assamese and Hollywood movies for you.

It’s another wild and wooly week in the world of cinema, as two Assamese movies along with one Hollywood flick have been released on the theatre. Black Adam (Hindi & English), Bridge(Assamese), and Mur Xekh Gaan (Assamese) are currently playing in Anuradha Cineplex in Guwahati.

Bridge (1 PM)

Bridge, based on true events, depicts the remarkable struggle and empowerment of a young girl living on the brink of a tributary of the great, overflowing Brahmaputra river. Assamese film 'Bridge' has been able to get around 19 awards in different National and International Film Festivals and Film Competitions officially released on September 30.

Mur Xekh Gaan (8 PM)

'Mur Xekh Gaan' is a film by renowned Assamese filmmaker Prabal Baruah who juggles inert human emotions, defining love, and forgiveness in its purest form while unraveling some long-hidden veracity thus giving a touch of mystery in the storyline.

Black Adam (3 PM & 5 PM)

Teth-Adam becomes the hero in an oppressed ancient Kahndaq governed by an oppressive ruler Anh-Kot after being endowed with abilities by wizards. However, when he exploits his power for vengeance, he is imprisoned for 5,000 years. In modern-day Kahndaq, which has been taken over by the paramilitary organization Intergang, a freedom fighter mistakenly reads an incantation, wakens Adam, and begs him to free Kahndaq. The Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone are out to stop him and restore international peace.