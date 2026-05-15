New office romance K-drama ‘See You at Work Tomorrow!’ locks June 22 premiere

A new Korean romance series starring Seo In-guk and Park Ji-hyun is set to debut globally on June 22 across more than 240 countries and territories, bringing a mix of workplace satire and slow-burn romance to audiences worldwide.

Titled See You at Work Tomorrow!, the drama centres on Cha Ji-yoon, a former high-achiever who has grown detached from her ambitions and now approaches office life with the bare minimum effort required to get through the day. Her routine begins to change after she develops an unexpected connection with her emotionally reserved boss, Kang Si-woo, a corporate executive nicknamed the “Three-No Man” for showing “no smiles, no small talk, no apologies”.

According to the official synopsis, the series explores the pressures and emotional exhaustion tied to modern work culture while weaving in themes of loneliness, routine and unexpected companionship. The makers describe it as a relatable portrayal of office life “where deadlines are tight, emotions run high, and love might just be the most unpredictable project of all”.

Ji-yoon is portrayed as a dependable employee who prefers a quiet personal life centred around gaming, comfort food and avoiding emotional risks. The story follows the gradual shift in her guarded outlook as Si-woo’s restrained but sincere personality slowly breaks through her emotional barriers.

Adapted from the popular Kakao Webtoon created by McQueen Studio, the drama aims to reflect the realities of contemporary office culture through humour and emotional storytelling. The production team says the story focuses on “showing up even when life feels overwhelming” and finding meaningful human connections in unexpected situations.

The series is produced by Studio Dragon and Kross Pictures. Direction has been handled by Cho Eun-sol, known for Perfect Shot and My Beautiful Apartment, while the screenplay comes from Kim Kyung-min, who previously co-wrote Born Again.

A press note accompanying the announcement described the show as a story for people who have “caught feelings between meetings or found sparks in the most unexpected places”, adding that “clocking in might just mean falling in love.”