Welcome to the first weekend of May, where Netflix brings a fresh wave of entertainment to your screens! As the days grow longer and the temperatures rise, it's the perfect time to dive into a captivating lineup of movies, series, and specials that promise to thrill, inspire, and entertain. From heartfelt tales of love and resilience to uproarious comedies and gripping documentaries, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So grab your snacks, settle in, and let Netflix transport you to new worlds and unforgettable adventures. Get ready to indulge in the latest offerings as we kick off the month with a bang!

2 Hearts

Witness the intertwining tales of love in a narrative that transcends fate itself, drawing together the lives of college student Chris and affluent rum heir Jorge. Inspired by real events, this heartfelt story promises to leave a lasting impression.

Postcards

Embark on a soul-stirring journey as a Nigerian single mother seeks medical care in India, inadvertently becoming a catalyst for profound change in the lives of those she encounters along the way.

Selling The OC

The high-stakes world of real estate takes center stage as The Oppenheim Group strives for success amidst personal tumult. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride of ambition, drama, and big-ticket deals.

The Unbroken Voice

Join rising star Arelys as she navigates the treacherous waters of fame, struggling to maintain harmony between her burgeoning music career and her family life while facing formidable adversaries.

Unfrosted

Step back in time to an era dominated by milk and cereal, where a comedic clash ensues over a game-changing pastry innovation. Get ready for laughs aplenty in this Jerry Seinfeld-produced Pop-Tart showdown.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.

Comedian extraordinaire John Mulaney takes audiences on a riotous tour of Los Angeles during a week teeming with comedic talent. Prepare for an uproarious exploration of the City of Angels like never before.

The Atypical Family

Once blessed with extraordinary abilities, a family finds themselves stripped of their powers by the trials of modern life—until a mysterious stranger offers them a chance at redemption. Brace yourself for a thrilling journey of rediscovery and transformation.

Katt Williams: Woke Foke

Comedy maestro Katt Williams unleashes his trademark wit and wisdom in a live stand-up event like no other. Tune in for an evening of unfiltered hilarity and razor-sharp social commentary.

The Roast of Tom Brady

Prepare for a hilarious onslaught as sports icons and comedy luminaries join forces to roast the legendary Tom Brady. No holds barred, no punches pulled—this is one roast you won't want to miss!