If you're in the mood for celebration and are hungover, you may relax at home and binge-watch the newest OTT releases on these services. Thanks to the multitude of alternatives available, OTT platforms have become the preferred source for series and movies that are perfect for binge-watching. Discover what makes some of the most recent OTT releases that aired in the second week of March worth seeing by taking a look at them. As we examine the most recent OTT releases, grab some popcorn and prepare yourself for an emotional ride.

Title Platform Release Date Save The Tigers Disney+Hotstar March 15 Carry on Jatta Season 3 Disney+Hotstar March 15 Taylor Swift Eras Tour Disney+Hotstar March 15 Grey's Anatomy Disney+Hotstar March 15 Murder Mubarak Netflix March 15 Chicken Nuggets Netflix March 15 Irish Wish Netflix March 15 Bramayugam Sony LIV March 15 Frida Prime Video March 15 Hanu-Man Jio Cinema March 15

Save The Tigers

Save The Tigers isn't exactly new, but the second season just premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on March 15th, 2024! It's a Telugu web series that was a big hit in 2023. The story follows three husbands who end up venting about their marital problems in a bar. Little do they know, their woes are caught on camera and become a hilarious public spectacle. As the season unfolds, their wives get involved, a famous actress goes missing, and chaos ensues. The second season is expected to be even funnier and have a bigger budget than the first.

Carry On Jatta Season 3

Carry On Jatta Season 3 is not a Disney+ series. Carry On Jatta is a Punjabi-language comedy film series. The meeting is difficult for Jass because of the animosity between her siblings and Meet's father. Jass must devise a bold scheme to gain everyone's approval.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour

This film is a documentary of one of Taylor Swift's concerts and features songs from throughout her career, representing her different musical eras. It's a special version for Disney+ with an exclusive cut including the song "cardigan" and four additional acoustic performances.

Grey's Anatomy

The long-running medical drama follows a group of interns, residents, and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly Seattle Grace Hospital) in Seattle, Washington. The show balances their personal lives and struggles with the high-pressure world of surgical medicine. It's known for its dramatic storylines, complex characters, and focus on both the professional and personal aspects of the doctors' lives. The show is currently in its 20th season!

Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak is an upcoming Indian murder mystery film releasing on Netflix on March 15, 2024. This Mystery/Comedy Thriller is based on the novel "Club You To Death" by Anuja Chauhan and features Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. A gym trainer is murdered at an exclusive Delhi club. A unique police officer, ACP Bhavani Singh (played by Pankaj Tripathi), investigates the case. The wealthy club members become suspects, each with their own secrets.

Chicken Nuggets

"Chicken Nugget" is a new South Korean comedy-mystery series on Netflix. It tells the story of a young woman, Choi Min-ah, who accidentally gets transformed into a chicken nugget after using a strange machine. Her father and a secret admirer then team up on a hilarious mission to reverse the transformation and turn her back into a human. The show just premiered on March 15, 2024, so it's very new.

Irish Wish

Maddie, a book editor, travels to Ireland for her best friend's wedding. Heartbroken that her crush, the groom, is marrying someone else, Maddie makes a spur-of-the-moment wish on an ancient stone. Magically, she wakes up transformed into the bride! But as she soon discovers, her dream guy might not be her true soulmate after all. It stars Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos.

Bramayugam

Bramayugam is a recently released Malayalam-language folk horror film that debuted in February 2024. The story is set in Kerala's dark ages and follows a folk singer who gets trapped in an abandoned mansion with its inhabitants. Intriguing things unfold as the singer learns about their traditions and confronts his own fate. The film has been receiving positive reviews and is considered a box office success. If you're looking for a Malayalam horror film, Bramayugam might be a good choice, especially since it's now streaming on Sony LIV.

Frida

Since its release on the silver screens, viewers are anticipating its release on OTT. According to the reports, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Frida Kahlo was often criticised for her physical appearance, being referred to as one of the ugliest women. Her paintings and art narrate the story of her life. Despite struggling with health conditions and mental trauma, Frida's art amazed everyone.

Hanu-Man

Hanu-Man is a recent Telugu-language superhero film released in January 2024. The movie revolves around Hanumanthu, a regular guy residing in the fictional village of Anjanadri. He obtains superpowers linked to the legendary Lord Hanuman and confronts a villain named Michael. The film became a massive hit, breaking several box-office records. It's the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 so far and the highest-grossing Telugu film ever. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the movie stars Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu alongside actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Amritha Aiyer. It's an action-adventure film with a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.