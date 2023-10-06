Finally, October has here, and the holiday spirit is starting to set in. There are many new OTT releases this week, so we've updated our list to include the best series and films coming out this week. This week's top releases include Gadar 2, OMG 2, Khufiya, Loki Season 2, the second season of the Mumbai Diaries, and more. This week sees the publication of several new documentaries, but that does not preclude additional releases.

In addition to that, a lot of new films are available on services like Jio Cinema, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, and Aha. We have compiled a thorough list of the releases scheduled for this week for our readers, just as we do every week. Read about them below.

Fair Play

Fair Play, an American drama film written and directed by Chloe Domont, recounts how an unexpected promotion at a ruthless hedge fund pushes a couple's passion to the brink and threatens to destroy much more than their recent engagement. Patrick Fischler, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, Phoebe Dynevor, and Sebastian de Souza all make appearances in the movie.

A Deadly Invitation

A mystery invitation to spend the weekend aboard eccentric wealthy Olivia's boat is sent to her half-sister Agatha and a group of old friends. There, they will learn the actual reason behind the invitation: is it the celebration of... a murder?

Mumbai Diaries Season 2

On Amazon Prime Video, you may watch the action-thriller drama series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The cast of the show, which stars Tina Desai, Konkona Sen Sharma, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Kunj Anand, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi, is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh.

The drama, which is based on the 26/11 Mumbai Attack, is about front-line soldiers who died as martyrs and their families. The series' main focus will be on physicians who have just a few seconds to act bravely and selflessly in order to save lives.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

A thorough exploration of the Twin Flames Universe, an online community led by the charismatic YouTube personalities Jeff and Shaleia Divine out of suburban Michigan. While the pair claims to connect individuals with their ideal spouse, prior participants detail the extraordinary measures they have gone to secure their "twin flame." Journalist Alice Hines quickly learns that true love's promise might not be free.

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Kang Nam-Soon (Lee Yoo-Mi) has superhuman strength. She went missing as a kid in Mongolia. Now as an adult, she comes to Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea to find her parents. She finally meets her mother Hwang Geum-Joo (Kim Jung-Eun). Her mother is a wealthy woman and is a resident of Gangnam. After she lost her daughter, Hwang Geum-Joo tried to find her daughter and she also tried to live a righteous life, obsessed with doing good deeds. Gil Joong-Gan (Kim Hae-Sook) is Hwang Geum-Joo’s mother and Kang Nam-Soon’s grandmother. The grandmother and mother were also born with superhuman like strength like Kang Nam-Soon.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol makes a comeback in Gadar 2 to play Tara Singh, who happily lives in Punjab with Sakina and Jeete and works as a dependable supplier for the Indian Army. As a conflict with Pakistan erupts, an army officer turns to Tara for help in delivering weapons to Indian soldiers.

Loki Season 2

The second season of the popular God of Mischief Loki brings a new series of adventures with the Time Variance Authority, which promises new excitement. The series will reportedly continue to follow the antihero as he collaborates with the Time Variance Authority to find superhero variations causing havoc in various multiverse realities.

Ghuspaith – Between Borders

In the recently released film Ghuspaith - Between Borders, Danish Siddique, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, serves as the story's inspiration. The movie's events reveal the lead character trapped in a refugee crisis.

Mr Pregnant

In the brand-new comedy drama Mr. Pregnant, Gautham marries Mahi and plans to carry and deliver the child by himself. The pair must cope with the backlash of society as a result of their decision, including how everyone and their families will respond.

The Great Indian Suicide

The Great Indian Suicide, a new film written, directed, and produced by Viplove Koneti, is based on the notorious Madanapalle twin homicide case, which horrified the country in 2021. The case concerned the parents' cold-blooded killing of Alekhya and Sai Divya, two siblings. Occult practises have been connected to the crime. College teachers Velleru Purshottam Naidu and Padmaja were the parents.