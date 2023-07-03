The new song Farebi from Vidya Balan's Neeyat was released on July 3. Anu Menon directs Neeyat, which is billed as a murder mystery. The new song immerses the audience in the plot and introduces them to the actors.

Farebi reveals the two sides of each of the film's suspects in a murder case. Lothika Jha sings the song. Mikey McCleary composed and produced the song, but Kausar Munir wrote the lyrics.

Neeyat is based on the narrative of Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), a wealthy guy who invites his entire family to a birthday dinner in an isolated, ancient estate. But he's dead by the end of the night. The detective investigating the case, Mira Rao (Vidya Balan), claims it's a murder and not a suspected suicide. She learns that every member of the family is a suspect with a plausible motive.

The film also stars Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi in addition to Vidya and Ram. Anu, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani co-wrote it, while Kausar Munir wrote the dialogues. Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment is behind it.