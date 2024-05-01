The much-anticipated first single from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' titled 'Pushpa Pushpa,' dropped today, May 1, sending fans into a frenzy. The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and features the stylish star Allu Arjun himself.

'Pushpa Pushpa' is released in a whopping six languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali - ensuring a pan-India mass appeal. Devi Shri Prasad has roped in popular singers like Nakash Aziz, Deepak Blue, Mika Singh, Vijay Prakash, Ranjith Govind and Timir Biswas to sing the respective versions of the song.

The electrifying track, with its catchy beats and signature 'Pushpa Raj' swagger, is sure to become a party anthem and rekindle the craze that surrounded the first installment of the 'Pushpa' franchise.

Fans flooded social media platforms with their excitement over the track release. A fan on X wrote, 'Song of the year (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Allu Arjun's dance moves, mass Tune is better than what I expected from the promo snippet, it will definitely grow on people with more listens (sic)."

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is slated to hit theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024, and promises to continue the saga of the red-sander smuggler with even more action, drama, and entertainment.