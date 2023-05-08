As controversy surrounding Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s movie ‘The Kerala Story’ refuses to subside, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda who has watched the movie said that there is a new type of terrorism that is without ammunition.

While talking to reporters, Nadda said, "There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion..."

The BJP chief attended a special movie screening in the Garuda Mall, Bengaluru on May 7.

Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the film "The Kerala Story" is based on a terror conspiracy while giving a speech at a rally in Karnataka, where elections are imminent. The Kerala Story, according to the Prime Minister, reveals the evil nature of terrorism and the terrorists' plans. He went on to say that the movie is based on a terrorist plot.

"'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design", the PM said.

Also read : Supreme Court rejects plea to stop screening of 'The Kerala Story'