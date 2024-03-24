New releases are scheduled for release every week on your favorite OTT platforms, which are producing content at a breakneck pace. There is something on the most popular OTTs for everyone, regardless of whether you want action, drama, romance, or mystery.

This week's top OTT releases are listed below in case the options are confusing you.

American Rust: Broken Justice (Amazon Original)

Broken Justice is the second season of the crime drama television series American Rust. The season picks up with former chief of police Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) and Grace Poe (Maura Tierney) trying to rebuild their lives in the wake of the events of season one. However, their attempts are disrupted by a string of seemingly unrelated murders that suggest a larger conspiracy is at play.

The Baxters (Amazon Original)

Based on the worldwide best-selling book series by Karen Kingsbury, The Baxters is a riveting family drama that follows Elizabeth and John Baxter and their five adult children. Season One of The Baxters centers on Elizabeth and John’s daughter, Kari, who learns the shocking truth that her professor husband, Tim, has been secretly having an affair with one of his college students. As her relationship is tested, Kari must seek comfort in her faith and family to discover if love is truly a choice and if her marriage can be redeemed. In this deeply moving faith-based journey, The Baxters must come together as a family to work through the challenges of life.

Hope On The Street

Hope On The Street is a documentary series featuring j-hope, a member of the popular South Korean boy band BTS. It premiered on March 28, 2024, on the streaming service Prime Video. The series follows j-hope as he travels to different cities around the world, including Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, to reconnect with his roots in street dance. He meets with other inspiring street dancers along the way and learns about their stories and experiences.

The Imitation Game

The Imitation Game depicts the urgency of Turing's mission alongside the social obstacles he faced due to his personality and homosexuality.

Premier Boxing Champions (Amazon Original)

Here you will get year-round access to major PBC events, featuring top boxers and championship fights.

Battle Royale (Amazon Original)

These Japanese films depict a dystopian scenario where high school students are forced to fight to the death.

Patna Shukla

When a helpless student has nowhere to turn to except a housewife who's also a small-time lawyer, what they uncover is a quagmire of an educational scam.

The Beautiful Game

A team of English football players heads to Rome for the annual Homeless World Cup in this feel-good drama starring Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward.

Heart of the Hunter

A retired assassin is pulled back into action when his friend uncovers a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the South African government.

Is It Cake?, Season 3

With more stunning cakes and more shocking fakes, the competition is bigger than ever as bakers fool celebrity judges with their delicious deceptions.

The Wages of Fear

In order to prevent a deadly explosion, an illicit crack team has 24 hours to drive two truckloads of nitroglycerine across a desert laden with danger.

Vikings, Seasons 1–6

This gritty drama charts the exploits of Viking hero Ragnar Lothbrok as he extends the Norse reach by challenging an unfit leader who lacks vision.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

An assassin is shot by her ruthless employer, Bill, and other members of their assassination circle. But she lives — and plots her vengeance.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

The Bride has three left on her rampage list: Budd, Elle Driver, and Bill himself. But when she arrives at Bill’s house, she’s in for a surprise.

Martin, Seasons 1–5

Martin Lawrence's comedic performances, including his stand-up routines and alter egos.

The Hunger Games

In a dystopian future, teens Katniss and Peeta are drafted for a televised event pitting young competitors against each other in a fight to the death.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

After her triumph in the Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen travels through the districts on a Victory Tour while a rebellion gathers steam around her.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

Taken to District 13 in the aftermath of the 75th Hunger Games, Katniss becomes the reluctant symbol of the groundswell rebellion against the Capitol.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

Katniss Everdeen and her allies bring their fight to the Capitol as they aim to liberate all of Panem by targeting cruel dictator President Snow.

Madu

A young boy chases his dream across continents as he pursues a professional ballet career.

Renegade Neil

Nell Jackson, a highwaywoman with superpowers , confronts a plot againstthe queen of England.