Nicholas Galitzine, known for his role in 'The Idea of You,' will wield the Power Sword as He-Man in the upcoming 'Masters of the Universe' live-action adaptation.

Travis Knight will direct, adding to the excitement. Galitzine's portrayal of Prince Adam promises a fresh take on the iconic hero. The film, set for June 5, 2026, is anticipated by fans of the legendary franchise.

This milestone reflects the enduring appeal of 'Masters of the Universe,' which began in 1982 with action figures and the animated series 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.'

Galitzine's involvement adds to his successful career with Amazon, including roles in 'Red, White, And Royal Blue' and 'Cinderella.'