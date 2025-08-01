Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's July: Beach Days, broadway nights, and Malti stealing the spotlight

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's July was filled with love, laughter, and family joy, with their daughter Malti Marie at the center. The actor-singer recently shared an Instagram carousel showcasing the family's sunny adventures and city outings. The adorable moments have made fans swoon on social media.

The highlights started at the beach, where the trio enjoyed the summer sun and sandy fun. The first image in Nick's post featured a joyful family portrait: Nick, Priyanka, and Malti smiling by a sparkling ocean. Another shot captured a playful chase as Malti ran happily toward the water, leaving tiny footprints in the sand, while her parents chased her with smiles. It was a simple moment of happiness that touched fans.

But July wasn't just about sandy toes. The carousel also offered a glimpse into a stylish city evening, as the couple enjoyed a Broadway date night. Despite Nick's music commitments and Priyanka's film projects, they made time for the magic of theater, one of New York's classic experiences. For the Jonas-Chopra family, it was a month where both the ocean breeze and the theater lights were equally treasured.

Of course, little Malti stole the show. One photo showed her curiously playing with a video game console, showing the family's lighthearted downtime. Priyanka, always the caring mom, excited followers by pointing out that Malti's bouncy curls resemble Nick's hair from childhood, a small detail that brought about many "aww" moments from fans.

Since welcoming Malti through surrogacy in early 2022, the couple has found a good balance between protecting their daughter's privacy and sharing snapshots of their life as new parents. Their posts are warm yet respectful, focusing on the joys of family life amid the busyness of global fame.

Fans flooded the comments with praise, calling them "family goals" and claiming that Malti "owned the whole carousel." With sunny beach days, cozy Broadway nights, and toddler giggles, Nick and Priyanka's July shows that despite their fame, their happiest moments are those spent as a family, chasing waves, sharing laughs, and watching their little one shine. As summer gives way to new adventures, it's clear that the Jonas-Chopra trio knows how to savor life's sweetest, simplest joys.