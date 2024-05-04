Nick Jonas, the heartthrob of millions and husband to Priyanka Chopra, has hit a sour note in the music world. In a recent Instagram bombshell, Nick dropped the news that he has got a serious case of influenza A, throwing a wrench in the gears of the Jonas Brothers' tour plans.

In a heartfelt video, Nick spilled the beans to his fans, expressing his regret over not being able to belt out tunes on stage. "Hey everybody, it's Nick here. I have some not-so-fun news to share," he said, recounting his battle with the nasty bug. "I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out...Over the last two, two and a half days, it's gotten progressively worse."

The trio, Kevin, Joe, and the ailing Nick, were all set to rock Mexico this weekend, but fate had other plans. "I'm so sorry. I hate disappointing you guys," Nick lamented. "A lot of you have travelled out to be at that show. Just want to say I'm heartbroken over this."

But fear not, loyal fans! The show will go on, just a little later than expected. Nick announced the rescheduled dates on his Insta handle, assuring everyone they'll get a double dose of Jonas goodness in August. "We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I'm just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time," he wrote.

The Jonas Brothers' world tour continues its globetrotting journey, with stops in Ireland, the UK, Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and a grand finale in Poland. They have been on the road since February, spreading their musical magic across the globe.