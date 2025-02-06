Nick Jonas has touched down in Mumbai, ready to celebrate his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra’s wedding! The pre-wedding buzz is already in full force as Siddharth and fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya gear up for their big day.

Spotted at the airport, Nick wasn’t alone—his parents, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas, have also flown in, making it a full-fledged Jonas family affair. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been stealing the spotlight at the ongoing celebrations, adding her signature glamour to every moment.

Wednesday night saw the grand mehendi and haldi functions, where Priyanka was the center of attention. Dressed in an elegant ivory lehenga with intricate multicoloured embroidery, she blended tradition with a modern twist. Natural dewy makeup, soft curls, and dazzling diamond jewellery completed her effortlessly regal look.

Nick’s parents also brought their A-game—Kevin Sr. rocked a classic sherwani, while Denise stunned in a coral saree, her hairstyle adorned with delicate white flowers. Siddharth Chopra, the groom-to-be, kept it timeless in a sherwani, while cousin Mannara Chopra flaunted her fresh mehendi and posed for the cameras.

The energy was electric, with Priyanka sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the Haldi ceremony, dancing and celebrating with her family. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Siddharth and Neelam’s wedding, set to be a grand affair. The couple, engaged since August 2024, first made it official with their Roka ceremony last April.